OpenAI proposes donating 5% of its shares to a US sovereign wealth fund

·25·Technology
OpenAI proposes donating 5% of its shares to a US sovereign wealth fund

OpenAI, a leader in the AI field, has come forward with an unexpected initiative. CEO Sam Altman is proposing the creation of a special sovereign wealth fund under the US government and the unconditional transfer of 5% of OpenAI's shares to it. This step aims not only to strengthen the company's ties with the government but also to distribute the profits generated by AI among the general public. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the Financial Times, this proposal is not limited to OpenAI. The plan expects other major AI technology companies to allocate similar stakes. Through this, tech giants aim to improve relations with the government and mitigate potential future political pressures.

Dividends for the people and economic cooperation

This idea was first discussed in June and was later endorsed by US President Donald Trump. According to Trump, the American people should become unique partners of these companies and benefit directly from their success. In a document titled "Industrial Policy for the Age of Intelligence" published by OpenAI in April, it was indicated that the fund's assets could be distributed to citizens in the form of dividends.

Such an approach is said to serve to reduce wealth inequality in society. If the project is implemented, ordinary citizens, regardless of whether they have initial capital, will have the opportunity to receive a share of the economic growth brought by AI technologies. This is seen as a way to compensate for the negative consequences of the technological revolution, such as job losses.

Political obstacles and alternative proposals

Although the initiative looks attractive, the implementation process is expected to be quite complex. Experts believe that the approval of the US Congress is required to establish such a state fund. In political circles, views on this issue vary. For example, Senator Bernie Sanders has come up with a more radical proposal: he is demanding a one-time 50% tax on AI company shares and directing those funds to a public fund.

The model proposed by OpenAI is currently in the initial stage. If this system is successfully launched, it could define a new format of cooperation between high-tech companies and the state, not only in the US but worldwide. It is not excluded that for developing countries like Uzbekistan, this experience could become an important example in regulating the digital economy in the future.

OpenAISam AltmanArtificial IntelligenceUSAEconomy
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