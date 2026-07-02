Melinda French Gates Supports Magnify Ventures Fund Focused on Family Economy

Pivotal Ventures, the investment firm founded by Melinda French Gates, participated as a lead partner in the formation of the second fund of the venture firm Magnify Ventures. The newly established Fund II successfully raised $46.6 million and is primarily aimed at financing startups creating technological solutions for the social sector and family needs. This was reported by Techcrunch.com news states.

Founded in 2021 by Joanna Drake and Julie Wroblewski, Magnify Ventures operates in the field known as the "care economy." This sector includes assistive robotics, family cybersecurity, and AI systems for home management. According to TechCrunch, the new fund's assets will be spent on projects developing home systems, healthcare, and fintech infrastructure for families.

Harmony of Technology and Social Responsibility

Magnify Ventures formed its first fund in 2022 with $52 million. Pivotal Ventures also appeared as a lead investor at that time. To date, the company has supported promising startups such as Kinside, which deals with childcare, and Till Financial, specializing in managing children's expenses.

Pivotal Ventures, led by Melinda French Gates, is recognized not only as an investor but also as an initiator of social change. The company has been actively investing in platforms that care for the elderly and patients, such as Papa and Seen Health. Such projects serve as an important bridge in connecting modern technologies with human needs.

In the Uzbekistan market, interest in family financial literacy and remote education technologies has also been growing in recent years. The attention of global players like Magnify Ventures to this direction indicates that in the future, AI and robotics will play a decisive role not only in industry but also in the daily life of every household, especially in the care of the elderly and children.

According to experts, the launch of Fund II will further strengthen confidence in socially oriented startups in the venture market. This, in turn, will contribute to the expansion of a technological ecosystem that does not only chase profit but solves real problems in society.