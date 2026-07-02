Atletico Madrid Considering Mason Greenwood as Replacement for Julian Alvarez

Spain's Atletico Madrid is preparing to part ways with one of its main stars, Julian Alvarez. Since Barcelona has begun active efforts to sign the Argentine forward, the Madrid management has started searching for a worthy candidate to replace him. According to SPORT, head coach Diego Simeone has identified Mason Greenwood, currently playing for Marseille, as his primary target. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Barcelona's management sees Julian Alvarez as the future of the team following the era of Robert Lewandowski. Catalan president Joan Laporta confirmed that an official bid was sent to Atletico Madrid, though it has been rejected so far. According to Laporta, the Madrid club is unwilling to let go of one of its top scorers until a suitable replacement is found.

A chain reaction in the transfer market

Mason Greenwood is no stranger to Spanish football. During his loan spell at Getafe, he managed to score 10 goals in 36 matches. Subsequently, in July 2024, he moved to Marseille for £26.6 million. In France, the English forward returned to his best form, becoming the Ligue 1 top scorer of the 2024-25 season with 21 goals. His overall statistics — 48 goals in 81 matches — have once again attracted the attention of Europe's major clubs.

Diego Simeone considers Greenwood an ideal option to strengthen the attacking line. The departures of leaders like Antoine Griezmann and Nico Gonzalez are forcing Atletico Madrid to seek fresh blood in attack. If the Madrid club finalizes the Mason Greenwood transfer, it will pave the way for Julian Alvarez's move to Barcelona.

According to Goal.com, Manchester United also has a financial interest in this transfer. When the English club sold Greenwood to Marseille, they retained the right to a share of up to 50% of the next transfer fee. This could make the deal significantly more expensive for Atletico Madrid.

Currently, Julian Alvarez is focusing on further success with the Argentina national team. Throughout his career, he has become a two-time Copa America winner, a World Cup champion, and a Champions League winner with Manchester City. At Atletico Madrid, he became an integral part of the team, scoring 49 goals in 106 matches.

Barcelona, meanwhile, is monitoring the situation closely. The Catalans are waiting for Atletico Madrid to conclude negotiations with Greenwood. Only then do they plan to return with a second, improved offer for Alvarez. This chain of transfers is expected to become one of the most sensational events of the summer transfer window.