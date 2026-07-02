Uzbekistan's World Cup 2026 Tourism Campaign Viewed Over 1 Billion Times

The Tourism Committee has announced the results of the campaign to promote the Uzbekistan brand within the framework of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the report, campaign materials were viewed a total of over 1.07 billion times. Information about Uzbekistan was covered in more than 3,000 international media outlets, including publications such as the BBC, The Guardian, and Fox News.

Materials related to Uzbekistan on social networks recorded over 52 million interactions, including likes, comments, shares, and other activities.

According to Google Trends data, searches for the term "Uzbekistan" increased by 40 percent. Special queries related to the World Cup and Uzbekistan surged by 450 percent.

As part of the promotional efforts, an Uzbekistan national pavilion was launched at Atlanta airport. Additionally, fan zones were organized in the cities where the matches were held.

Analysis shows a direct correlation between the results of the Uzbekistan national team and tourist interest in the country. Searches peaked during the matches against Colombia and Portugal.