Scientists Achieve Record Efficiency in Solar Hydrogen Production

Researchers at Fraunhofer ISE (Institute for Solar Energy Systems) have demonstrated an experimental device that converts solar energy directly into hydrogen. This technology recorded an efficiency of 31.3%, becoming one of the highest results in the field. This discovery is expected to start a new era in the production of eco-friendly and affordable "green" hydrogen. This is reported by Ixbt.com news provides.

Currently, traditional methods of hydrogen production mainly consist of two stages: first, solar panels generate electrical energy, and then this energy is transferred to an electrolyzer that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. According to ixbt.com, a portion of energy is inevitably lost at each stage of such a process. The new development by German scientists allows for the removal of this intermediate chain.

Technological Innovation and the Secret of Efficiency

The new system directly connects solar cells with proton exchange membrane electrolyzers. This serves to drastically reduce energy losses. To achieve high efficiency, the scientists used concentrator photovoltaic technology. In this setup, special Fresnel lenses collect sunlight and direct it toward the photovoltaic cells.

These photovoltaic cells generate a voltage higher than 4 V, providing sufficient energy to power two series-connected electrolyzers. As a result, water molecules are efficiently split into chemical elements. Despite the experimental module having an area of only 64 square centimeters, tests under real conditions proved its high potential.

Project lead Frank Dimrot noted that the technology is currently in the early stages of development. Therefore, it is too early to give exact dates for when these devices will be mass-produced for commercial purposes. Currently, the team is working on establishing the company Clearsun Energy and attracting investors to bring the technology to market.

For regions with many sunny days, such as Uzbekistan, such technologies could be of great importance in the future. Storing and transporting solar energy directly in the form of hydrogen increases the efficiency of using renewable energy sources several times. According to the researchers, the direct connection of concentrator solar cells with electrolyzers will be the most optimal way to obtain eco-friendly fuel in the future.