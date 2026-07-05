New Billionaires in the Global Market: Nearly 90 Unicorn Startups Emerge Since the Start of the Year

Excitement surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) in the global technology market has driven investor activity to unprecedented levels. As a result, nearly 90 new "unicorns" — private startups with a market value exceeding $1 billion — have been registered worldwide during the past period of 2024. This indicator signifies that the technological ecosystem is not only recovering but expanding through new directions. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports says.

According to TechCrunch, based on data from Crunchbase and PitchBook, the majority of new unicorns specialize in the field of AI. However, companies offering high-tech solutions in traditional sectors such as cybersecurity, healthcare, and even industrial manufacturing are also attracting investor attention. This trend is important for Uzbek specialists as well, as the direction of global capital defines the future shape of the digital economy.

Leaders in AI and Cybersecurity

MainFunc stands out in the list of new unicorns. Founded in 2023, this startup offers an AI workspace called Genspark. In its latest investment round, it raised $485 million, bringing its valuation to $2.6 billion. The presence of giants like LG Technology Ventures and AWS among the investors indicates the project's promising potential.

In the cybersecurity sector, the startup Socket has reached the $1 billion mark. Established in 2020, this company focuses on protecting against malicious attacks in the software supply chain. Supported by prestigious venture funds like Andreessen Horowitz, Socket proves that cybersecurity has become a priority for any business today.

Technological Breakthroughs in Medicine and Industry

In the medical technology (MedTech) field, MiRus has recorded one of the highest results. This startup, which produces cardiovascular and orthopedic devices, is valued at $4.41 billion. A large investment from Boston Scientific shows the high demand for medical innovations.

Additionally, the startup SendCutSend is noteworthy in the industrial sector. It offers custom industrial part cutting services and has reached a valuation of $1 billion. Such projects demonstrate that digital technologies are sharply increasing efficiency not only in the virtual world but also in real production.

The list of this year's unicorns also includes the following companies:

EXA ($1.95 bln) — a specialized search engine for AI agents;

($1.95 bln) — a specialized search engine for AI agents; Vi Labs ($1.64 bln) — an AI platform for medical institutions;

($1.64 bln) — an AI platform for medical institutions; Farther ($1.25 bln) — a digital platform for wealth management;

($1.25 bln) — a digital platform for wealth management; Radar ($1 bln) — an inventory management system.

According to experts, the increase in such startups shows that the "AI boom" in the global economy has not yet reached its peak. For developing markets like Uzbekistan, monitoring these trends helps understand which directions to emphasize when shaping the local startup ecosystem. The fact that corporations like NVIDIA and Microsoft are actively funding new startups means the technological landscape will change even further in the coming years.