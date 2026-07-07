Russia's largest lottery network launches its own mobile operator

·36·Technology
Russia's largest lottery network launches its own mobile operator

Loterei Moskvi, a company operating under the Stoloto brand, which is the largest lottery ticket seller in Russia, has obtained a license for a virtual mobile network operator (MVNO). This step will allow the company to create a new ecosystem for its customers and expand its range of services. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Forbes, the relevant document was issued on May 18, 2026, granting the company the right to provide communication services within Russia. The new operator will not have its own base stations or technical infrastructure. Instead, it will use existing federal operator networks on a lease basis.

MVNO model and strategic goals

Under the terms of the license, the company must launch its services no later than May 2028. While the official name and specific business model of the project have not yet been disclosed, experts speculate that this service will become part of a special loyalty program for Stoloto customers.

Analysts believe that launching a mobile operator could be an additional source of revenue for the company at a time when the growth of the lottery business is slowing down. Despite the fact that by the end of 2025, the revenue of Loterei Moskvi increased to 5.6 billion rubles, the net loss amounted to 1.4 billion rubles.

Loterei Moskvi is part of the S8 Capital holding. Interestingly, this holding already owns a virtual operator called Next Mobile. However, according to current legislation, different legal entities cannot use the same license, which is why it was necessary for the lottery network to obtain a separate permit.

The importance of the ecosystem

Virtual operators usually serve to unite fans of a specific brand and offer them exclusive bonuses. In the case of Stoloto, this could look as follows:

  • Providing free lottery tickets in exchange for mobile payments;
  • The ability to transfer lottery winnings directly to the mobile balance;
  • Organizing special prize draws and promotions for subscribers.
This news indicates the further development of the MVNO segment in the Russian market. Today, banks, retail chains, and even large industrial enterprises are introducing personal mobile services to retain their customers. For Stoloto, this is a strategic step to reduce financial losses and strengthen its position in the digital services market.

StolotoMVNOMobile CommunicationRussiaTechnology
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