Shahlo Zoirova showcases Cleopatra look in Sharm El-Sheikh (video)

Shahlo Zoirova, who is currently vacationing at the famous Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, has once again surprised her fans with an extraordinary look.

She posted a video on her Instagram page featuring her in a Cleopatra-inspired outfit. The video of the blogger, seen in attire and jewelry reminiscent of the ancient Egyptian queen, garnered thousands of views and comments in a short time.

Followers have given positive feedback on the look, setting, and atmosphere of the video, highly praising Shahlo Zoirova's new style.