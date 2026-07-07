Redmi Turbo 6 Max: New giant with 7-inch screen and massive battery in development

The smartphone market is seeing a revival of the "phablet" era, which had fallen out of fashion a few years ago. Chinese tech giants are once again focusing on devices with massive displays. According to insider Digital Chat Station, a new model with an ultra-large screen and flagship features is being developed under the Redmi brand. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports the news.

This novelty is expected to hit the market under the name Redmi Turbo 6 Max. The device's main highlight is its huge 7-inch display. It is worth noting that while such large-screen smartphones previously belonged to the budget segment, the new model will be introduced with a completely different approach, featuring high-end technological capabilities.

Flagship-level technical specifications

According to reports, the smartphone's screen will impress not only with its size but also with its quality. The device is expected to be equipped with a 2K resolution display. This will allow users to watch content in high quality and play games with maximum detail. Additionally, the device will be powered by MediaTek 's most powerful top-tier Dimensity 9000 series platform.

A large screen and a powerful CPU naturally require a lot of energy. For this reason, manufacturers plan to equip the Redmi Turbo 6 Max with an ultra-high-capacity, "massive" battery. Although the exact capacity of the battery has not yet been disclosed, it is expected to be significantly larger than the standard 5000 mAh batteries currently on the market.

Market position and expected release

Currently, the Redmi Turbo 5 series is selling very successfully in the Chinese market. The new generation representative, Turbo 6 Max, could repeat or even surpass the success of its predecessors. The insider notes that the official launch of this phablet is scheduled for early 2027.

Digital Chat Station previously accurately predicted the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models, as well as the release of the Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone with a Samsung display. This increases the credibility of the information regarding the new Redmi. This news is certainly interesting for users in Uzbekistan, as Redmi brand products are very popular in our country for their price-to-quality ratio.

In conclusion, the smartphone industry is once again shifting towards large screens. While 7-inch devices were previously considered bulky and heavy, modern bezel-less screen technologies and lightweight bodies could allow the Redmi Turbo 6 Max to offer a new and comfortable experience for users.