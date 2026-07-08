Meeting Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah: Emma Hayes on unforgettable moments

·1·Sport
Meeting Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah: Emma Hayes on unforgettable moments

US Women's National Team head coach Emma Hayes came face-to-face with two legends of the football world, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah, during a World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt. For the Olympic gold medal-winning coach, this meeting became one of the most exciting moments of her life. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Hayes was invited to participate in the ceremonial coin toss before the Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt. Standing in the center of the pitch between two great captains, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah, the coach could not hide her excitement. Footage of these moments sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Reflecting on the event on her Instagram page, Emma Hayes noted that she felt like a young child. "Having the opportunity to shake hands with two of the greatest players in football history was an unforgettable day for me. I just love football so much," the coach wrote in her post. Arsenal legend Ian Wright responded to her emotional words, calling Hayes the "GOAT" of women's football.

Drama and a resilient victory

The match itself was much more intense and dramatic than expected. The Egypt national team put up a worthy fight against the reigning world champions, leading the score for a long time. However, near the end of the game, Argentina showed their character. In the 79th minute, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero narrowed the gap, and shortly after, Lionel Messi equalized.

With this goal, Lionel Messi broke his own World Cup record, scoring his 21st goal in the tournament. In the 92nd minute of stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez scored with a header, securing a 3-2 comeback victory for "La Albiceleste" and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Although Emma Hayes is currently attending the men's tournament as an honorary guest, her main focus remains on her own team. Having taken charge of the US Women's National Team in May 2024, the specialist quickly led the team to gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Now, her task is to win the top prize at the next World Cup.

Lionel MessiMohamed SalahEmma HayesArgentinaWorld Cup
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