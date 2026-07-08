Chelsea extend contract with talented winger Jesse Derry and send him on loan

·1·Sport
Chelsea extend contract with talented winger Jesse Derry and send him on loan

Chelsea have signed a new long-term contract with one of their most promising young players, Jesse Derry. However, the 18-year-old winger will not be spending the upcoming season at Stamford Bridge. The club's management and coaching staff decided that it would be beneficial for the player's development to gain experience in a more competitive league. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to BBC Sport, Jesse Derry is very close to joining the reigning Portuguese champions, Sporting, on a season-long loan. The deal does not include a purchase option, which indicates that Chelsea sees Derry as an important part of their future first-team squad.

Champions League experience and transfer details

The Portuguese option is considered an ideal step for Derry, as Sporting will participate in the Champions League league phase next season. This will allow the young winger to gain experience not only in the domestic league but also in Europe's most prestigious tournament. Previously, Bayern Munich had also shown interest in the player, but the London club did not want to let him go.

Interestingly, this loan deal could be part of a wider partnership between Chelsea and Sporting. The Londoners are currently on the verge of completing the transfer of Geovany Quenda from the Lisbon club for £40 million. The high level of competition in the squad, particularly with creative midfielders like Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian, and Jamie Gittens, accelerated Derry's loan move.

Goal.com adds that Chelsea is currently working on optimizing their squad. For this reason, another attacking player, Alejandro Garnacho, has been placed on the transfer list. The club does not intend to loan Garnacho out and is only considering permanent sale options. This is part of a strategy to clear a path for young talents like Derry in the future.

Jesse Derry joined Chelsea from the Crystal Palace academy last year. In a short time, he managed to prove himself in England's U17, U18, and U19 national teams. Last season, he made his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest, but was forced to leave the pitch early due to an injury sustained during that match.

The player has now fully recovered from his injury and is preparing to travel to Lisbon for a medical examination. The fact that Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has extensive experience in developing young talents was one of the decisive factors in Derry's transfer.

ChelseaSportingTransferPremier LeagueJesse Derry
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