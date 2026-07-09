Lovable startup doubles its valuation to reach $13.2 billion

·15·Technology
Lovable startup doubles its valuation to reach $13.2 billion

Lovable, one of Sweden's most promising artificial intelligence projects, is on the verge of a new investment round. According to Sifted, the company is in negotiations to raise $300 million. If the deal is successful, the startup's market valuation will reach $13.2 billion. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Notably, in December of last year, Lovable was valued at $6.6 billion. In less than a year, the company has managed to double its valuation. The investment round is expected to be led by the venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, which announced a new $3 billion fund last month.

The rise of "vibe coding" technology

The core of Lovable's operations is currently the most profitable area in AI: "vibe coding." This technology allows users to create complex software and websites simply by explaining them in plain language, without writing any programming code. Currently, this direction has become the most popular way to apply AI.

Less than three years old, the startup reached an annual revenue of $500 million in June of this year. Lovable's services are actively used not only by individual designers and entrepreneurs but also by large corporations. The client list includes names such as Workday, Asana, and even the tech giant NVIDIA.

Market competition and trends

Competition in the AI-powered programming market is intensifying. Alongside Lovable, other major players are strengthening their positions:

  • The Replit startup was valued at $9 billion in March of this year;
  • Factory, a project focused on creating AI agents, raised $150 million in April with a valuation of $1.5 billion;
  • Cursor, which offers solutions for developers, was acquired by SpaceX for $60 billion last month.
These technologies are also of great importance for specialists and startup founders in Uzbekistan. As "vibe coding" solutions enter the local market, entrepreneurs without programming knowledge will be able to create their own e-commerce platforms independently. This will undoubtedly take the development of the digital economy to a new level.

Experts believe that the rapid growth of companies like Lovable indicates that the AI investment boom is far from over. With its simple interface and high efficiency, the company is significantly changing traditional programming methods.

LovableArtificial IntelligenceStartupVibe CodingTechnology
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