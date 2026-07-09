Rafael Marquez Appointed Head Coach of the Mexico National Team

·35·Sport
Rafael Marquez Appointed Head Coach of the Mexico National Team

The Mexican Football Federation has made a significant change in the management of the national team. Legendary defender Rafael Marquez has been introduced as the new head coach, replacing Javier Aguirre. This appointment comes immediately after Mexico's dramatic defeat to England in the World Cup Round of 16. This is reported by Goal.com .

Javier Aguirre's departure was pre-planned. He had taken on the task of leading the national team in the home tournament and mentoring his assistant, Marquez. The 2-3 loss against England marked the end of Aguirre's mission, and the helm has now been officially handed over to his protégé.

A New Era and Strategic Goals

Rafael Marquez's primary task is to prepare the national team for the 2030 World Cup. He is entrusted with the responsible duty of rejuvenating the squad and shaping a new generation. Tactical errors and defensive lapses seen in the match against England have been identified as the first priorities for the new coach to address.

According to reports, it was the disorganization in the defensive line that allowed stars like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane to score the winning goals. Marquez aims to resolve these issues through his wealth of playing experience and coaching potential. Over the last two years, he managed Barcelona Atlètic, recording 40 wins in 82 matches and mastering modern football methodologies in Spain.

Legendary Experience and High Prestige

Rafael Marquez is considered one of the most influential figures in the history of Mexican football. His playing career, which includes two Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, and a FIFA Club World Cup with Barcelona, is expected to be a major source of motivation for the players. He also won the French league with Monaco and lifted the Confederations Cup and two Gold Cups with the national team.

The Mexican Football Federation is confident that Marquez's elite mentality will play a decisive role in discovering young talents and turning them into a competitive team on the international stage. Now, the "Aztecs" begin a four-year cycle under the new coach, with a primary focus on a stable defensive system and disciplined play.

MexicoRafael MarquezFootballTransferWorld Cup
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