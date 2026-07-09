Manna Aero enters the US market: Drone delivery expansion begins

Irish startup Manna Aero has announced a large-scale expansion strategy to solidify its position in the US market. Specializing in autonomous drone delivery, the company aims to compete with giants like Amazon and Google in the American market in the coming years. This move highlights the growing role of robotic systems in logistics. According to Techcrunch.com reports.

In an interview with TechCrunch, company founder and CEO Bobby Healy stated that Manna Aero is establishing a major operational and manufacturing hub in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The project aims to create nearly 1,000 new jobs within the next few years. Construction of the facility has already begun, and production processes are expected to launch in about a year.

Why is the US market important?

Manna Aero leadership notes several factors behind choosing the US. First, the country's consumer culture and the well-established market presence of aggregators like DoorDash and Uber Eats create a favorable environment for the startup. According to Bobby Healy, the American market is currently the most attractive and high-demand region in the world.

The company raised $50 million in venture capital in April. A significant portion of these funds will be directed toward developing infrastructure in the US. Manna Aero is exploring opportunities to launch operations in six other cities beyond Tulsa. The plan is to enter all these cities by the end of 2027.

Technological approach and competition

Manna drones have a unique operating mechanism: they do not land. Instead, the drones hover in the air and lower the package using a special tether. This method is also used by Google's Wing and Zipline. It ensures safety and increases delivery speed.

Interestingly, Manna Aero was forced to halt its drone delivery service in its home country of Ireland. This was attributed to complex European regulatory rules and a lack of necessary planning standards for expansion. Conversely, the policies pursued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US are said to be giving the drone industry a "turbo boost."

The company calls its business model "delivery-as-a-service." While they partnered with platforms like Deliveroo and Uber Eats in Europe, they plan to serve customers in the US through both partnerships and their own proprietary app. This allows the startup to remain flexible in the market.

Currently, Manna Aero's headquarters and R&D center remain in Ireland. However, the company has decided to commit all its primary resources to the US market. To manage the expansion, former Ryanair marketing director Kenny Jacobs has been appointed as company president, signaling the seriousness of the startup's ambitions.