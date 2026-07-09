What does Deschamps think about Morocco?: France faces a serious test

France national team head coach Didier Deschamps assessed his team's condition and the opponent's strength ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match against Morocco.

The French coach emphasized that a simple victory plan would not be enough for this game and that the team must showcase its best football.

Deschamps openly acknowledged the strength of the opponent.

France will face Morocco in the quarterfinals. According to Deschamps, the opponent has high-level players, and this match will not be easy.

"We must play our best game because we are facing a very strong team. They have high-level players in their squad," said Deschamps.

He believes that the players of both teams know each other well. Some even play together at the club level.

"We understand well what awaits us"

Deschamps specifically noted the familiarity between the French and Moroccan players.

"They know my players well, and our players know them well too. We understand exactly what awaits us," he emphasized.

This means the quarterfinal will be a tactically cautious and intense game.

Morocco is different from Paraguay

France defeated Paraguay in the round of 16. However, Deschamps stated that Morocco's playing style differs from Paraguay's.

He also recalled that France and Morocco met in the semifinals in Doha 4 years ago. According to Deschamps, both teams like to control the ball and strive for attacking football.

"Efficiency must be even higher"

The French head coach noted that his team's attacking efficiency is not bad, but it needs to be increased further against a strong opponent like Morocco.

"Our efficiency is good, but we can improve it further. The stronger the opponent, the higher the efficiency must be," he said.

The quarterfinal will take place on July 9

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match between France and Morocco will take place on July 9.

In this match for a semifinal spot, France's experience and Morocco's characteristic football will clash. Deschamps understands well that his team must respond to this test with only the highest level of play.