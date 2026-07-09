WHO warns: one in five people will develop cancer

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a new report on cancer. It notes that despite major medical breakthroughs and new treatments, the disease remains one of the most serious threats to humanity.

According to the organization's data, one in five people worldwide may develop cancer during their lifetime. Furthermore, nearly 92 percent of the population will encounter this disease either directly or through close relatives.

WHO representative Dr. Andre Ilbawi emphasized that while significant scientific discoveries have been made in cancer treatment in recent years, patients still face severe physical, mental, and financial hardships.

The report also notes that the gap in medical capabilities between countries is widening. In wealthy nations, 85 percent of patients with breast or childhood cancer survive for at least five years, whereas in poor countries, this figure does not even reach 30 percent.

Currently, approximately 20.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer annually worldwide, and nearly 10 million people die from the disease. Experts predict that by 2050, the number of new cases could rise to 35 million.

According to WHO, only 9–54 percent of essential cancer medicines are available in low-income countries. In some nations, radiotherapy equipment is completely absent, severely limiting diagnostic and effective treatment options.

Experts highlighted another serious issue: in nearly two-thirds of the world's countries, cancer treatment is not fully covered by the state. Due to high treatment costs, a large portion of patients in some regions are forced to discontinue their therapy prematurely.

At the same time, the report mentions positive news. Specifically, it highlights the emergence of effective solutions for preventing and eliminating cervical cancer, a decrease in tobacco consumption in many countries, and the expansion of national oncology programs.

Experts from the International Agency for Research on Cancer believe that four out of every ten new cancer cases are linked to preventable risk factors such as tobacco smoking, alcohol consumption, infections, and obesity.

The WHO has called on governments to strengthen prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment systems, and to make cancer services more accessible and financially affordable for the public. It is emphasized that millions of lives could be saved through these efforts.