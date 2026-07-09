Elon Musk introduces Grok 4.5: New competition in the AI market

·33·Technology
Elon Musk introduces Grok 4.5: New competition in the AI market

SpaceXAI, founded by Elon Musk, has officially announced its latest AI model, Grok 4.5. This is the first major update since the company went public, and it is expected to pose serious competition to industry leaders due to its power and cost-efficiency. The new model promises high speed and low costs for complex tasks. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. .

The company's official blog states that Grok 4.5 is designed to automate daily intellectual tasks such as programming, application development, office work, scientific research, and text processing. According to SpaceXAI representatives, this model has twice the "token efficiency" of other leading systems, which significantly reduces the cost of using AI services.

Opus-level power and high speed

Elon Musk compared the new development to Anthropic's most powerful Opus model on his X social media page. According to Musk, Grok 4.5 is on par with Opus in terms of capabilities but runs much faster and is more affordable. Following positive feedback from beta testers, the decision was made to release the model to the general public.

Internal evaluation results show that the Grok 4.5 model can compete with Opus 4.7. SpaceXAI is also pursuing an aggressive pricing policy: $2 per 1 million input tokens and $6 per output token. For comparison, these figures for the Opus 4.7 model are $5 and $25, respectively, making Grok 4.5 much more attractive for businesses and developers.

Fierce competition in the AI market

Currently, there is a real race in the AI market regarding price and power. For example, OpenAI's most expensive Sol model charges between $5 and $30 per 1 million tokens. The introduction of Grok 4.5 at such a low price may force other giants to reconsider their pricing policies.

It is noteworthy that the SpaceXAI update coincided with the next major release from OpenAI. According to reports, OpenAI plans to release its most powerful GPT 5.6 model on Thursday. Previously, the release of this model was restricted by the US administration due to safety concerns.

The emergence of affordable and efficient models like Grok 4.5 opens up new opportunities for users and local developers in Uzbekistan. Especially for startups aiming to save resources and achieve high performance, the decrease in token prices makes it easier to integrate AI into products.

Elon MuskSpaceXAIGrok 4.5Artificial IntelligenceTechnology
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