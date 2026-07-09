Arsenal accelerates negotiations for Bruno Guimaraes transfer

Arsenal have taken a significant step to strengthen their midfield before the summer transfer window closes. After Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes expressed his desire to leave, the Gunners have become the frontrunners for the Brazilian. Mikel Arteta is looking for a high-level player to partner Declan Rice in midfield, learning from last season's mistakes. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com, the 28-year-old aims to leave St. James' Park for a club that regularly competes in the Champions League. Since joining from Lyon in 2022, Guimaraes has become the heartbeat of Newcastle, but it seems time for a new challenge. Although his contract runs until 2028, his decision is expected to be a major blow to Eddie Howe's plans.

Transfer fee and negotiation details

Initial talks between the player's representatives and the club have taken place. Reports suggest the transfer fee could start at around £60 million. While Newcastle are reluctant to let their captain go, the player's firm stance may force a compromise. Especially following situations involving players like Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies are trying to maintain squad balance.

Arsenal have long been searching for a suitable candidate for this position. While scouts considered options like Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Lille talent Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bruno Guimaraes is viewed as the "finished product" who can immediately elevate the team. Mikel Arteta highly values the Brazilian midfielder's extensive Premier League experience.

Expected squad changes

If this transfer goes through, several changes in the London club's squad are inevitable. Guimaraes' arrival could lead to the following:

Suitable offers will be considered for the 32-year-old experienced midfielder Christian Norgaard;

Competition will intensify among key players like Martin Zubimendi;

Space will be cleared in the club's wage bill for the new star.

Mikel Arteta wants to create a healthy competitive environment. He believes the arrival of a player of Guimaraes' caliber will not only solidify the midfield but also push other players to work harder. This is a crucial factor for Arsenal in their pursuit of Champions League and Premier League glory.

Recall that despite being Brazilian, Bruno Guimaraes adapted quickly to English football with his physicality and fighting spirit. His vision and precise passing fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta's tactical setup. All attention is currently focused on the final agreement between the clubs.