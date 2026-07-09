Dispute between Elon Musk and SEC ends: Judge approves $1.5 million fine

A US federal court has approved a settlement ending a multi-year legal dispute between billionaire Elon Musk and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to Bloomberg, Judge Sparkle Sooknanan signed the order imposing a $1.5 million fine on the entrepreneur. Although the judge expressed serious doubts about the fairness of the settlement, she ultimately agreed to the parties' mutual resolution. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This court case is related to the process of Elon Musk acquiring the social network Twitter (now X). According to the SEC's claim, when the billionaire began purchasing company shares in 2022, he did not publicly disclose his increasing stake within the legally required timeframes. This situation caused dissatisfaction among investors and market participants.

Big savings and a small fine

According to SEC experts' calculations, Elon Musk saved approximately $150 million by not disclosing his stake on time. For this reason, the $1.5 million fine imposed by the court raised questions for many. Judge Sooknanan noted in her opinion that this amount is extremely low compared to the profit Musk gained.

The judge also analyzed whether this settlement reached the level of mocking the judiciary. According to her, the court's authority is limited to checking whether the settlement meets minimal standards of fairness. Although the judge stated there were "serious hesitations," she noted that there were not enough legal grounds to reject the settlement.

Political context and the issue of privileges

Political discussions have also flared up around this trial. It is known that Elon Musk actively supported and financed Donald Trump's campaign in the 2024 presidential election. Judge Sooknanan had previously questioned whether "special treatment" might be being shown toward Musk by the new administration.

Under the terms of the settlement, the $1.5 million fine will be paid by a trust in Elon Musk's name. An important aspect is that by making this payment, the billionaire is not considered to have formally admitted guilt. This is one of the standard practices used in resolving major corporate disputes in the US legal system.

This decision marks the removal of another legal hurdle for Elon Musk. As the world's richest person, he continues to manage his projects such as Tesla, SpaceX, and X, but his relationship with the SEC remains complex. This settlement once again demonstrated the balance between the tech world and financial market regulators.