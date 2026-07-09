QuantumDiamonds receives €76 million to revolutionize the semiconductor industry

·34·Technology
QuantumDiamonds receives €76 million to revolutionize the semiconductor industry

The European Union continues to support innovative technologies to strengthen its position in the global chip race. German startup QuantumDiamonds has been awarded €76 million in grants by the European Commission and the German government for developing a completely new method of inspecting semiconductors. These funds will be used to build a new chip testing facility in Munich. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The semiconductor manufacturing process is extremely complex and delicate, and currently, defect detection can take weeks. The technology proposed by QuantumDiamonds reduces this process to just two minutes. Most importantly, there is no need to stop the production line during inspection. According to TechCrunch, this project is part of a total investment plan worth $178 million.

The miracle of quantum technology and synthetic diamonds

The startup's approach is based on quantum sensing. It utilizes the microscopic properties of specially synthesized artificial diamonds to observe how electric current flows inside a chip. While current inspection methods are limited to viewing only the top of the chip under a microscope, QuantumDiamonds' technology can detect defects in all layers of a chip without damaging it.

According to CEO Kevin Berghoff, this technology is particularly crucial for modern AI data centers. As the ability to further shrink transistors reaches its limits, the industry is shifting toward multi-layer 3D chips. Inspecting such complex structures with traditional methods had become nearly impossible.

In terms of investment attractiveness, the startup has secured not only government grants but also €15 million in venture capital from the private sector. This investment round, led by World Fund, included participation from prestigious funds such as Bayern Kapital, Earlybird, and IQ Capital. The company's leadership emphasizes its broad customer base and established partnerships with almost all major chip manufacturers.

From an economic efficiency perspective, the new equipment will pay for itself within a few months. Major factories in Taiwan and South Korea could save hundreds of millions of dollars using this technology. This clearly demonstrates Europe's intention to add new powerful players alongside technological giants like ASML.

In conclusion, the QuantumDiamonds project has become one of the first successful examples of quantum technology moving from theory to practice, i.e., real industry. This innovation will not only improve chip quality but also significantly accelerate the production time of electronic devices worldwide.

SemiconductorsQuantumDiamondsTechnologyGermanyInvestment
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