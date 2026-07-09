The reigning Italian champions Inter have decided to temporarily halt negotiations for the transfer of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Milan club is currently focusing on other priority targets. This situation could also impact the London club's transfer plans, as Chelsea aims to clear its squad before signing new players. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

An unexpected diplomatic turn has occurred in Italian football. Inter and Serie A newcomers Como have formed a strategic alliance to avoid competing against each other in the transfer market. A "non-aggression" pact was reached during a phone conversation between Inter president Beppe Marotta and Como representative Mirwan Suwarso. The main goal of this agreement is to prevent the artificial inflation of prices for the same players.

New strategy in the transfer market

Trevoh Chalobah is at the center of this agreement. Como had sent an official €25 million offer to Chelsea a few weeks ago, but the Londoners rejected the request. Suwarso informed Inter's management that if the Milanese club starts a serious pursuit for the defender, Como will immediately withdraw from the race and consider other options. Such friendly relations are economically beneficial for both clubs.

Currently, Inter is focusing more on solving problems on the right flank than strengthening the defensive line. In particular, the transfer of Anan Khalaili has become the club's main task. Only after this issue is resolved can the "Nerazzurri" return to the Trevoh Chalobah option. Nevertheless, Inter continues to discuss personal contract terms with the player's agents.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Crystal Palace

Chelsea, for its part, plans to completely overhaul its defensive line. According to Goal.com, the London club is interested in Crystal Palace central defender Maxence Lacroix. However, for this transfer to happen, Trevoh Chalobah must be sold first. For now, a gap remains between the two London clubs regarding the player's price.

For Trevoh Chalobah, Serie A could be a great opportunity to revive his career. In recent years, defenders who moved from the English Premier League to Italy, such as Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling, have proven themselves. Playing for a giant team like Inter would allow Chalobah to gain experience in the Champions League.

In conclusion, Trevoh Chalobah's future will be decided in the coming weeks. If Inter completes its priority transfers, it will enter formal negotiations with Chelsea. As a result of this chain reaction, Chelsea is also expected to begin finalizing the Maxence Lacroix transfer. The "gentlemen's agreement" in Italy serves to keep prices stable in the transfer market.