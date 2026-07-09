Chelsea announce the transfer of Portuguese star Geovany Quenda

London's Chelsea club has completed another sensational transfer. The English team has officially confirmed the signing of talented winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP in Lisbon on a long-term contract. This transfer is a logical continuation of the London club's strategy of gathering young talents. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 19-year-old player has signed an eight-year contract with the "Blues" that runs until 2034. It is reported that Chelsea paid the Portuguese club 50 million euros for this transfer. Quenda is considered one of the most promising young players in Europe, capable of playing not only as a winger but also as a wing-back.

Success at Sporting

Geovany Quenda had already managed to prove himself in the Portuguese league. He made a total of 86 appearances for Sporting, scoring 9 goals and providing 17 assists. His performance in the 2024/25 season, in particular, caught the attention of experts. That season, he played 54 matches and made a huge contribution to his team's "golden double" (league title and cup).

The young talent also managed to break a number of records. He became the youngest player in Sporting's history to score in his debut season. Furthermore, Quenda wrote his name into history as the youngest Portuguese player to score in the Champions League.

New challenge and goals

After the transfer, the player did not hide his excitement: "I am very happy to be here.is a great team and I am looking forward to playing at Stamford Bridge. The club has shown faith in young players like me, and I am proud to be part of this team."

Quenda expressed his readiness to develop under new coach Xabi Alonso. He noted that his main task is to help the team win trophies and give his all on the pitch. The young winger has not only performed at the club level but has also been named in the European Championship team of the tournament with the Portugal youth national team.

For football fans, this transfer is interesting because Chelsea has been pursuing a policy of radical rejuvenation of the squad in recent years. The arrival of a technically gifted and fast player like Quenda will undoubtedly further increase the competition in the English Premier League. Now, the Portuguese winger will try to continue his international success with the London club.