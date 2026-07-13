A new era at “Mash’al”: Sergey Lushan takes charge of the team

A major change has taken place in the coaching staff of the Muborak club “Mash’al”. The current head coach, Ildar Sakayev, has been moved to the position of technical director, while the head coaching duties have been entrusted to experienced specialist Sergey Lushan.

Sakayev moved to technical director

According to the “Mash’al” press service, the club's current head coach, Ildar Sakayev, will now serve as technical director.

He has been replaced as head coach by Sergey Lushan.

This decision marks the beginning of a new phase in the sporting direction of the Muborak club. Lushan is a well-known figure in Uzbek football, having worked at several clubs and experienced pressure at various levels.

Who is Lushan?

Sergey Lushan is 53 years old. He was born in Tashkent.

During his playing career, he played for “Pakhtakor”, “Navbahor”, and the Russian clubs “Krylia Sovetov” and “Rostov”.

Both his experience as a player and his path as a coach are closely linked to Uzbek football.

Category Teams As a player “Pakhtakor”, “Navbahor”, “Krylia Sovetov”, “Rostov” As a coach “Bunyodkor”, “Sogdiana”, “Dinamo”, “Shakhtyor”, “Navbahor” New position Head coach of “Mash’al”

Great experience, but the task is not easy

During his coaching career, Lushan has worked at “Bunyodkor”, “Sogdiana”, “Dinamo” Samarkand, and the Belarusian clubs “Shakhtyor” Soligorsk and “Shakhtyor” Petrikov.

His last place of work was the Namangan club “Navbahor”, which he managed from 2024 to 2025.

This experience could be vital for “Mash’al”, as the Muborak club currently needs order, discipline, and stability alongside results.

What is “Mash’al” expecting?

Over the years, “Mash’al” has been one of the clubs with a solid reputation in Uzbek football. The Muborak team has often been remembered for its strong academy, hardworking players, and characteristic style of play.

Now, Lushan's main task is to quickly adapt the team to his ideas, restore the players' confidence, and improve results.

The biggest challenge in such appointments is time. The coach needs ideas, the players need to adapt, and the fans need results—all at the same time. In football, the “be patient” button sometimes fails to work.

The club congratulated the new coach

The “Mash’al” football club congratulated Sergey Ivanovich Lushan on his appointment as head coach and wished him success in achieving high results and great victories.

This statement shows that the club is placing its trust in Lushan.

Now, the real test will be on the pitch: how quickly can the new coach influence the team's performance?

A new chapter opened in Muborak

Sergey Lushan's arrival at “Mash’al” is not just a simple staff change for the club. It is a significant decision that could determine the team's future direction.

Ildar Sakayev will remain in the club's system as technical director, while Lushan will be responsible for results on the field.

Now the fans are waiting: can “Mash’al” rediscover itself with the new coach?