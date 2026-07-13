European Union imposes sanctions on VK holding and Max messenger

·1·Technology
European Union imposes sanctions on VK holding and Max messenger

The European Union has added VK, one of Russia's major technology giants, to its updated sanctions list. This decision, published on the EU's official legal portal, applies not only to the parent company but also to a number of its subsidiaries. This is the first official restriction imposed directly by the EU on VK, marking a new stage of digital security and political pressure in the region. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The restrictions also include the limited liability company "Kommunikatsionnaya platforma," the developer of the Max messenger, which is part of VK. The Council of the European Union accuses these entities of involvement in activities related to Russian state policy and information control. Additionally, the company's head, Yelena Bagudina, has been placed on the personal sanctions list.

Technological infrastructure and SORM system

The EU's new package is not limited to social networks. Major technology companies such as Citadel, VAS Experts, and Norsi-Trans have also been added to the list. EU officials state that these organizations are key suppliers of equipment and software for the System for Operative Investigative Activities (SORM). These systems have drawn international attention due to their use in monitoring and controlling user data.

The VK press service responded to the situation, stating that the measures would not affect the operation of their services. According to the company's statement, the VK social network and Max messenger will continue to operate as usual. Nevertheless, experts suggest that such sanctions could lead to difficulties in international cooperation and software updates in the future.

According to ixbt.com, the new sanctions package includes a total of 11 individuals and 5 organizations. Although personal sanctions against VK holding head Vladimir Kiriyenko have been in effect since 2022, the company itself had not been included in the general list until now. This step further limits the holding's financial and legal opportunities in the European market.

Problems related to Apple and consequences

As a reminder, at the end of June this year, Apple removed VK applications from the App Store. At the time, the American tech giant explained its decision as compliance with sanctions requirements, though it did not disclose specific grounds. The new EU decision is seen as a logical continuation of these processes.

For users in Uzbekistan, VK services remain accessible for now, but the availability of applications on international platforms (App Store, Google Play) and their integration with payment systems may remain in question. The companies included in the sanctions list are:

  • VK holding (parent company);
  • "Kommunikatsionnaya platforma" (Max messenger);
  • Citadel holding;
  • VAS Experts;
  • Norsi-Trans.
This situation demonstrates that the process of disconnecting the Russian IT sector from Western technology and financial markets is continuing. It is highly likely that other major technology companies will face similar restrictions in the future.

VKСанкцияларЕвропа ИттифоқиТехнологияMax
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