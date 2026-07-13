China revolutionizes space technology: New protective layer resistant to 2500 degrees

·22·Technology
China revolutionizes space technology: New protective layer resistant to 2500 degrees

Chinese engineers have moved closer to solving one of the biggest obstacles in creating reusable rockets and spacecraft: the problem of extreme heat. A new thermal insulation material developed by Longjia Aerospace is capable of ensuring the integrity of the device even under the extreme conditions encountered during atmospheric reentry. This discovery is expected to usher in a new era not only for China's space program but for the entire global aerospace industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, the main difficulty in creating reusable rockets is related to protecting their outer shell. The immense heat generated by friction while passing through dense layers of the atmosphere can melt ordinary metals in a matter of seconds. According to ixbt.com, the new rigid insulation tiles created by Longjia Aerospace engineers can withstand temperatures of up to 1500 °C. Most surprisingly, even when one side of this material is treated with an open flame, the opposite side can still be touched by hand.

Technological diversity and comprehensive protection

The company's experts did not limit themselves to just one type of material, but developed a complex protection system consisting of 16 types of products for the aerospace sector. This system includes four main categories:

  • Rigid thermal insulation tiles;
  • Flexible thermal insulation felts;
  • Lightweight ablative materials;
  • Phase change-based thermal regulation layers.
This complex of products can operate stably in a wide temperature range from 700 °C to 2500 °C. Such high durability is crucial not only for carrier rockets but also for commercial satellites, reusable spacecraft, and equipment designed for deep space exploration.

This achievement by China plays an important role in the global space race. Previously, China successfully landed the first stage of its carrier rocket back on Earth. The new thermal protection technology will make such flights safer and cheaper, as it expands the possibility of reusing rocket parts without replacing them after every flight.

Experts note that Longjia Aerospace's developments could significantly reduce the cost of launching payloads into space. If the materials do not lose their properties at 2500 degrees of heat, this will extend the service life of spacecraft several times over. This technology is expected to be used in China's future missions to the Moon and Mars, opening new horizons in space exploration.

ХитойКоинотРакетаТехнологияЛонгжиа Аэроспасе
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