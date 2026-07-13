Xiaomi introduces the smart Mijia Smart Tea Bar Pro tea station

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its latest innovation in kitchen appliances on its Youpin crowdfunding platform: the Mijia Smart Tea Bar Pro. This is not just an electric kettle, but a multifunctional station that fully automates the tea-brewing process and integrates into a modern smart home system. According to Ixbt.com, reports the news.

The new device features the minimalist white design characteristic of the Mijia brand and is equipped with a 2.8-inch color touchscreen on its body. Users can control the station not only via the screen but also using the Xiao Ai voice assistant, making daily kitchen tasks even easier.

Dual-zone water delivery system and rapid heating

The main technical advantage of the Mijia Smart Tea Bar Pro is its dual-circuit water delivery system. The first circuit is designed to boil water in seconds, while the second is responsible for the actual tea-brewing process. According to ixbt.com, the device can boil water in just 15 seconds, and hot water starts flowing 3 seconds after a mode is selected.

The device is equipped with a large 5.5-liter water reservoir and supports five temperature modes and four serving sizes. This allows the user to prepare various types of tea (green, black, or herbal infusions) at the exact required temperature.

Hygiene and additional features

Paying special attention to tea culture, Xiaomi engineers have included a 1.2-liter teapot and a separate container for guests in the set. The station also features a 10-liter compartment for storing dishes and tea accessories. Most importantly, this compartment is equipped with an internal sterilization module that ensures the constant cleanliness of the utensils.

Given the popularity of Xiaomi kitchen appliances, particularly smart kettles, in the Uzbekistan market, this professional tea station is sure to attract the attention of our compatriots soon. The price of the device is currently reported to be around $150.

Key features of the Mijia Smart Tea Bar Pro:

2.8-inch touchscreen control panel;

Support for the Xiao Ai voice assistant;

15-second water boiling and 3-second hot water delivery;

10-liter sterilization compartment;

5.5-liter total water capacity.

Official sales of the new product are scheduled to begin on July 20. The device is expected to be a convenient solution for both homes and modern offices, taking the tea-brewing process to a new level.