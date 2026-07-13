Aeroflot flight tickets can now be purchased on the Max national messenger

·22·Technology
Aeroflot flight tickets can now be purchased on the Max national messenger

A new phase in accessing aviation-related digital services has begun for users of the Russian national messenger Max. A special chatbot has been launched, allowing users to directly book and purchase tickets for Aeroflot flights within the platform. This move signifies the messenger's evolution from a simple communication tool into a comprehensive ecosystem. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Through the new service, passengers can currently book tickets for flights between Moscow and Saint Petersburg. The chatbot includes not only ticket sales but also functions for managing additional services. For example, users can pay for extra baggage, order pet transport services, or rebook previously purchased tickets.

Digital partnership and new opportunities

This project is the result of a strategic partnership between Aeroflot and VK. The parties reached an agreement in June 2024 to develop and implement digital solutions. Leveraging the capabilities of the Max platform allows the airline to make communication with its customers faster and more convenient.

Through the chatbot, passengers can also receive information about the airline's special offers and loyalty program. The system also features automatic notifications regarding important flight events and changes, helping passengers manage their trips in real time.

This news may also be of interest to travelers from Uzbekistan and our compatriots who frequently fly in this direction. There is no longer a need for third-party applications when using Russian domestic flights, as all processes can now be completed within the popular messenger. Such integrations demonstrate how deeply modern technologies are penetrating daily life.

Experts note that the development of such chatbots is expected to cover other international routes in the future. If this system, currently in testing, proves successful, Aeroflot may integrate its entire flight network into the Max messenger.

MaxAeroflotVKАвиачиптаТехнология
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