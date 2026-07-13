Nubia introduces the Neo 5 GT smartphone with the world's first hybrid cooling system

·21·Technology
Nubia introduces the Neo 5 GT smartphone with the world's first hybrid cooling system

Nubia, a brand known for its unique innovations in the smartphone market, has officially unveiled the new Neo 5 GT Special Edition model. This device is attracting the attention of tech enthusiasts with several technological breakthroughs in its class, specifically a hybrid cooling system using liquid and air, as well as a completely flat back panel. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the Nubia Neo 5 GT Special Edition is the first smartphone in its segment to use a unique cooling technology called AquaCore. This system utilizes a piezoelectric micropump, a three-layer cooling film, and a special non-conductive liquid. At the same time, the internal airflow helps effectively dissipate heat, ensuring the CPU does not overheat during heavy gaming and complex tasks.

Technical specifications and performance

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which guarantees high speed and energy efficiency. The smartphone is offered to users in two memory configurations:

  • 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage;
  • 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.
The smartphone's 6.8-inch AMOLED screen delivers images at 1.5K resolution. Most importantly, the refresh rate is 144 Hz. This ensures extremely smooth visuals in dynamic games and prevents eye fatigue.

Design and autonomy

Nubia engineers have also taken a unique approach to the device's exterior. The Neo 5 GT Special Edition is described as the only smartphone in its segment with a completely flat back panel. This not only provides an aesthetically pleasing look but also makes the device comfortable to hold. The smartphone is also equipped with an X-axis linear vibration motor and high-quality stereo speakers.

Regarding battery life, the manufacturers chose a 6210 mAh dual-cell battery. Such a large capacity allows the smartphone to operate comfortably throughout the day even under the most active usage. In the Uzbekistan market, this model is expected to take a worthy place among gaming smartphones due to its affordable price and high performance.

NubiaNeo 5 GTСмартфонТехнологияMediaTek
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