Meta to Build Massive $10 Billion AI Data Center in Canada

US tech giant Meta has announced the construction of a massive data center in Alberta, Canada, valued at $10 billion. This project represents the company's largest investment outside the US and is expected to usher in a new era for global AI infrastructure development. The complex will be one of the most powerful computing facilities in the world, not only in size but also in technological capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new complex, located in Sturgeon County, will cover approximately 270,000 square meters—an area equivalent to nearly 33 football fields. This facility will be Meta's 33rd data center worldwide. According to ixbt.com, the project's power capacity will reach 1 GW, which is equivalent to the energy consumption of about 750,000 households. Such immense power will serve the company's growing needs for training and processing AI algorithms.

Energy Independence and Technological Innovation

As part of the project, Meta plans to build its own 932 MW gas power plant. This station will connect to the Alberta power grid and ensure the stable operation of the center. The company has coordinated all processes with local energy operators and has fully assumed the costs of modernizing the transmission infrastructure. This prevents excessive load on the regional power grid.

Environmental protection has also been prioritized. A closed-loop liquid cooling system will be used for the servers. This technology does not require water consumption during normal operation, allowing for the conservation of regional water resources. Meta also announced that it has assumed all financial obligations related to water supply and wastewater treatment.

Economic Efficiency and New Jobs

Approximately 3,000 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase. Once the complex is fully operational, more than 300 highly skilled technical specialists will be employed permanently. According to Alberta government estimates, this data center will contribute nearly 250 million Canadian dollars annually to the local economy through taxes and other payments.

Meta Vice President Gary Demasi called this investment a symbol of the company's confidence in Canadian infrastructure. He noted that the new center will become an integral part of Meta's global network, strengthening the company's position in competition with ChatGPT and other modern AI systems. This project will undoubtedly make Canada one of the most important points on the global AI map.