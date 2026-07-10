Small aircraft makes emergency water landing in Haiti

·65·World
Small aircraft makes emergency water landing in Haiti

A small passenger aircraft in Haiti made an emergency landing on the sea due to an unforeseen situation. Most importantly, the pilot and two passengers on board survived the incident.

It is reported that the incident occurred on July 8 near Ibo Beach. The twin-engine aircraft, which was flying from Cap-Haïtien to Port-au-Prince, Cessna 402B was forced to land in the sea for unknown reasons.

Videos circulating on social media show the aircraft sinking into the water, while the passengers can be seen swimming toward the shore on their own. Within a short time, the aircraft was almost completely submerged.

After the incident, the pilot and two passengers managed to reach a nearby beach. Rescuers and medical personnel who arrived at the scene examined them.

According to preliminary information, everyone on board the aircraft survived. They received necessary medical attention, and their health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the emergency water landing.

HaitiAviationEmergency LandingCessnaRescue
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