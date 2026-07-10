Belgium head coach says there is no special plan to stop Lamine Yamal

Ahead of the World Cup quarter-final match against Spain, Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia shared his thoughts. The specialist emphasized that his team will not focus solely on stopping the opponent's young star, Lamine Yamal. Instead, the "Red Devils" aim to play a collective game against the entire Spanish squad. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The Belgium national team enters this match in Los Angeles as the underdog. However, Rudi Garcia speaks highly of his players' potential and believes it is possible to end the European champions' unbeaten streak. According to the coach, Spain's strength lies not in a single player, but in their cohesive team play.

Team play and tactical approach

The Spanish national team is the only side in this tournament that has not yet conceded a goal. According to RTBF, while respecting this achievement, Garcia noted that it is time to change the statistics. "We don't have a special plan against Lamine Yamal because such a plan would be needed for every player. We need a plan against Spain as a whole," the coach added.

The Belgium coach aims to disrupt the opponent's possession-based style and win through effective counter-attacks. He believes that the Belgium team has enough attacking potential to break through the opponent's defense when in possession. This is expected to be one of the deciding factors of the match.

Mental preparation and belief in victory

Although Rudi Garcia has Spanish roots, he stated that his focus is currently on Belgium's success. "I have Andalusian blood in my veins, but my heart is with Belgium. We will approach the quarter-final with all our strength. Everyone thinks we will be knocked out of the tournament, but we have every chance to win," he said.

Although Spain is considered the favorite as the Euro 2024 winner, the Belgium national team believes in its own strength. The coach says that to go far in the tournament, one must defeat strong teams. This match will serve not only as a ticket to the semi-finals but also as a unique test for Belgium's new generation.

As a reminder, the Spanish national team has been showing consistent performance with an almost unchanged squad. Lamine Yamal is recognized as one of the most dangerous weapons in this lineup. However, Garcia's players are preparing to overcome this "obstacle" through team discipline.