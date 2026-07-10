Is Harry Kane the greatest in England's history? Stan Collymore discusses "recency bias"

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Is Harry Kane the greatest in England's history? Stan Collymore discusses "recency bias"

The question of whether England captain Harry Kane deserves the status of the greatest player (GOAT) in his country's history is sparking heated debate among the football community. Although Kane is the all-time top scorer for the national team, many experts are hesitant to recognize him as the undisputed leader. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Former striker Stan Collymore addressed these debates in an interview with Goal.com. In his opinion, there is a "recency bias" when evaluating players of the current generation — a tendency to place excessive emphasis on recent events. While Collymore includes Kane among the legends of English football, he believes it is too early to rank him above greats like Bobby Moore or Bobby Charlton.

Historical results and the difference in modern football

Harry Kane has currently scored 85 goals for the national team and is close to breaking Peter Shilton's record of 125 caps. However, Collymore cited the results of past stars, particularly Jimmy Greaves. Greaves scored 44 goals in 57 matches, and it should not be forgotten that in those days, there were no Nations League matches or numerous qualifying rounds.

"We can put Kane in the same category as great strikers like Gary Lineker, Nat Lofthouse, Jimmy Greaves, and Geoff Hurst. But there is no need to compare them; one should simply appreciate the contributions of each in their own era," says Collymore. According to him, unless a player is at the level of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, or Pele, calling them the absolute greatest will always remain subjective.

The importance of a World Cup title

Harry Kane is currently in the best form of his career, having scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich last season. He is also demonstrating his productivity at the World Cup in North America. In the quarter-finals, the England national team will face Norway, led by Erling Haaland, and the duel between these two strikers is expected to be the highlight of the tournament.

If Kane leads England to their first major trophy since 1966 as captain, his claim as the greatest player will be significantly strengthened. For now, he remains a star in the "golden fund" of English football, alongside Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, and other legends.

  • Harry Kane is the all-time record holder with 85 goals for the national team;
  • Peter Shilton's record of 125 appearances is on the verge of being broken;
  • A clash with Erling Haaland awaits in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Гарри КейнАнглияФутболЖаҳон ЧемпионатиЭрлинг Холанд
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