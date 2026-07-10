Samsung Enters the PC Processor Market: Details of Project Gaia

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to conquer a new direction in the electronics world. The company has begun developing specialized computing chips for personal computers that expand AI capabilities. This move allows Samsung to go beyond traditional memory modules and smartphone processors, enabling it to compete with giants like NVIDIA and Qualcomm in the high-performance computing market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to information from Nate, the new project is being developed under the codename Gaia. These processors are primarily specialized in accelerating AI tasks, with mass production expected to begin in 2025. This is part of Samsung's strategy to utilize its semiconductor manufacturing capacity more efficiently.

The new chips will be manufactured using a modern 4nm process. The key feature of Gaia processors is their optimized NPU (Neural Processing Unit) architecture. This block allows computers to perform complex AI-related tasks directly on the device (locally) without relying on cloud servers.

New opportunities for Edge AI and robotics

The first prototypes developed by Samsung have already been provided to several major clients for testing. While the names of these partners have not yet been disclosed, experts predict that Gaia chips will be widely used in Edge AI-class computers. Such systems do not require a constant internet connection and process data in real-time.

Furthermore, the new processors are expected to play a significant role in Physical AI, specifically in robotics and autonomous control systems. For robots and unmanned devices, decision-making speed is vital, and Samsung chips are aimed at meeting exactly this need. This could lead to more affordable smart industrial solutions in the future for markets undergoing technological modernization.

For now, the full technical specifications of the Gaia chips remain a secret. However, Samsung's entry into this market will undoubtedly help reduce global processor shortages and accelerate innovation in the PC segment. The company is now transferring its experience from Exynos smartphone chips and memory technologies to desktop systems.