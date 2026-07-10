Court sentences doctor who killed 15 patients to life imprisonment

In Germany, a doctor accused of causing the deaths of 15 patients has been sentenced to life imprisonment. According to investigators, he administered mixtures of various drugs to patients without their consent, leading to their deaths.

A Berlin court found the 41-year-old doctor guilty of the intentional murder of 12 women and 3 men between September 2021 and July 2024. In accordance with German law, the defendant's full identity was not disclosed.

The prosecution stated that the doctor visited patients' homes and administered life-threatening medications without their consent. Expert examinations confirmed that these substances caused the victims' deaths.

The victims ranged in age from 25 to 94. The court noted that although they suffered from serious illnesses, none were expected to die in the near future.

Investigation materials also indicate that the doctor attempted to set fire to the patients' homes in some cases to conceal evidence of his crimes. Specifically, in July 2024, he was suspected of involvement in the deaths of a 75-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman on the same day.

After remaining silent for much of the trial, the doctor later admitted to some of the charges. He claimed he believed he was "relieving the patients of their suffering." At the same time, he apologized to the victims' families for his actions.

Law enforcement agencies do not rule out his involvement in other deaths. Currently, investigations are ongoing into 76 additional cases. If these suspicions are confirmed, this case could be recorded as one of the largest serial killings in German history.

According to the court's decision, the doctor will serve a life sentence. He has also been permanently banned from practicing medicine.