Xabi Alonso starts as Chelsea head coach: A new era and big promises

·3·Sport
Xabi Alonso starts as Chelsea head coach: A new era and big promises

London's Chelsea FC has officially entered a new era. After the renowned Spanish specialist Xabi Alonso began his work as head coach at Stamford Bridge, he did not hide his admiration for the team's immense potential. Addressing fans tired of years of crisis, the 44-year-old coach promised to restore a winning culture to the club. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Alonso, invited by the BlueCo leadership to lead a long-term project, signed a four-year contract with Chelsea. For the London club, which finished 10th in the Premier League table last 2025-26 season and missed out on European competitions entirely, this appointment is seen as a spark of new hope. The coach has already begun training sessions with the core of the team at the Cobham training base.

Hard work and a new culture

In his first official appearance, Xabi Alonso emphasized that discipline and hard work are the top priorities for the team. The specialist, who achieved great success with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, believes that every player must fully dedicate themselves to the team to achieve success. "Nothing can be spared; everything must be for the team. Hard work is an obligation. We must create a new culture, and this process continues every day at Cobham," said Alonso.

The Spanish specialist highly values the team's squad and the potential of its players. His goal is not only to win but to implement an attractive style of football that brings joy to the fans. Alonso noted that working at one of the world's biggest clubs is a great honor and responsibility for him.

Restoring the connection with fans

In recent years, the relationship between the club's management and the fans had become quite cold. Xabi Alonso understands this problem well and intends to change the atmosphere at the stadium. According to him, long-term success cannot be achieved without an emotional connection between the team on the pitch and the fans in the stands.

"I know what kind of energy Stamford Bridge has. We need to restore that power and the connection between all parts of the club. My message to the fans is that if we are together and can create that strength, better days will surely come. This energy must come from us, and together we will achieve great things in the coming years," the coach added.

According to ixbt.com, serious changes in the squad are expected with Alonso's arrival. The coach intends to make effective use of the pre-season preparation process to select players who fit his tactical vision. Chelsea fans are eagerly waiting to see their team back on the throne of the Champions League and the Premier League.

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