Zebo Rahimova's 30th travel destination is Monaco!

Blogger Zebo Rahimova shared news about her latest trip on social media. She stated that Monaco is the 30th country she has visited.

Rahimova mentioned that she is traveling with her colleague, Umid. She has also posted various clips from Monaco on her page, including videos of herself relaxing on the beach.

Speaking about her travels, the blogger noted that her family members are also currently vacationing abroad. According to her, her loved ones are enjoying their time in Bali.

"I am vacationing in Monaco, while my family is having a great time in Bali, Alhamdulillah," she said.

Zebo Rahimova's update sparked interest among her followers. Some congratulated the blogger on her new travel destination.