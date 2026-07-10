Security expert who colluded with cybercriminals jailed in the US

In the US state of Florida, Angelo Martino, a cybersecurity specialist, has been sentenced to over five years in prison for collaborating with major hacker groups and extorting American companies. This case highlights a rare but dangerous trend in the cybersecurity world: defenders turning to the side of criminals. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the US Department of Justice, Martino worked as a ransomware negotiator at a cybersecurity firm. However, he abused his position to reach secret agreements with hackers and assisted in orchestrating attacks against companies. The government has confiscated over $10 million in cryptocurrency and assets acquired through this criminal scheme.

Betrayal and illegal income

According to investigation materials, Martino spent the stolen funds on a luxurious lifestyle. Confiscated property included a food truck and an expensive fishing boat. He is the third participant in this scheme to be imprisoned; previously, cybersecurity specialists Kevin Martin and Ryan Goldberg were also sent behind bars.

Throughout 2023, this trio assisted hackers in deploying the BlackCat ransomware against US companies. For example, in one successful attack, they extorted $1.2 million from a company and split the proceeds after laundering the money. This incident proves how serious the "insider threat" is in the cybersecurity field.

The danger of the BlackCat group

BlackCat (also known as ALPHV) operates on a "ransomware-as-a-service" (RaaS) model, which allows independent hackers to use the group's malware. In return, hackers give a portion of the ransom to the group. This group is known for its ruthlessness and large-scale attacks.

In particular, the BlackCat software was used in the February 2024 attack on the technology giant Change Healthcare. At that time, highly sensitive medical and financial data of over 192 million people were stolen. Although Martino and his accomplices were not involved in that specific attack, their collaboration with the same group shows how widespread the cybercrime ecosystem is.

Governments usually advise victimized companies not to pay ransoms, as this further encourages criminals. However, many companies, fearing the leakage of customer data, are forced to pay anyway. This has led to the formation of an entire new industry in the US, such as ransomware insurance and specialized negotiator services.

This case should also serve as an important lesson for specialists in Uzbekistan. Cybersecurity is not just about technological protection; it also requires monitoring employee ethics and establishing proper internal audit systems. Otherwise, the person who is supposed to protect the system can easily become its weakest point.