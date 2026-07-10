European Union threatens Meta with fines over Facebook and Instagram

·36·Technology
European Union threatens Meta with fines over Facebook and Instagram

The European Commission has issued serious charges against Meta, demanding fundamental changes to the addictive features of its Facebook and Instagram social networks. Otherwise, the tech giant faces massive financial penalties. These measures are being implemented under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the European Commission's findings, Meta is harming human health by using algorithms designed to keep users on the platform for as long as possible. Specifically, infinite scroll, autoplay of videos, constant notifications, and highly personalized recommendation systems have been criticized. It is noted that these features put the user's brain into "autopilot" mode, forming a habit of compulsive and uncontrolled social media use.

Mental health and protection of minors

Investigations have shown that Meta has failed to adequately assess the risks its platforms pose to the physical and mental health of users, especially minors and vulnerable groups. The Commission's charge states that the company ignored evidence regarding the time teenagers spend on Instagram and Facebook at night. In particular, formats like Reels and Stories have been found to increase feelings of addiction in young people.

According to ixbt.com, the time management tools introduced by Meta have been found ineffective. The default restrictions for teenagers are easily bypassed and do not significantly reduce actual social media usage time. Therefore, the European Union is demanding that the company disable autoplay and infinite scroll by default and implement algorithms focused on user safety rather than engagement.

Financial consequences and global pressure

If the European Commission's findings are confirmed in the final stage, Meta could face fines of up to 6% of its annual global turnover. This would mean billions of dollars in losses. The company has currently been given the opportunity to review the evidence presented and provide an official response.

It is worth noting that this is the second serious finding issued by the European Union against Meta this year. In April, the commission also accused the company of failing to restrict children under 13 from using the platform. Meta is also facing similar accusations in the US: four states are demanding $1.4 trillion in fines from the company for neglecting youth safety.

These issues are also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as Instagram and Facebook are the most popular social networks in our country. These changes in Europe could lead to shifts in social media interfaces and algorithms worldwide, including in our region, in the future.

MetaFacebookInstagramЕвропа ИттифоқиТехнология
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