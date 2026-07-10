Motorola Edge 70 Max: To Feature 7100 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

·39·Technology
Motorola Edge 70 Max: To Feature 7100 mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Motorola, a brand strengthening its position in the smartphone market, is preparing for its next technological revolution. According to new information provided by well-known insider Roland Quandt, the company's upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Max model is expected to break all industry records with its technical specifications, particularly its battery capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device's main highlight is its massive 7100 mAh battery. While modern flagship smartphones are usually limited to power sources around 5000 mAh, Motorola aims to provide users with the ability to use their devices actively for several days. According to the ixbt.com publication, this model will support not only high capacity but also magnetic wireless charging technology.

Extreme Display and Powerful Platform

Motorola Edge 70 Max also aims to impress users visually. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.82-inch Extreme AMOLED display. Screens of this type are distinguished by high brightness, color accuracy, and energy efficiency. Inside the device, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset will be installed.

Motorola has also taken an uncompromising approach to camera capabilities. According to reports, the smartphone's main camera will feature a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 710 sensor. This Sony sensor allows for high-quality, detailed photos even in low-light conditions, making the device attractive to mobile photography enthusiasts as well.

Reliable Source and Market Anticipation

Roland Quandt, who shared this information, is known in the tech world for his accurate forecasts. He previously accurately revealed the designs and prices of popular devices such as the GoPro 9 Black, GoPro 10 Black, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 before their official presentation. Therefore, the reports about the Motorola Edge 70 Max are likely considered to be close to reality.

Although the company has already started a teaser campaign for the new model, the official presentation date and price of the device remain a secret for now. Given that the Motorola brand has already become known in the Uzbekistan market for its affordable and high-quality models, the Edge 70 Max is undoubtedly set to generate significant interest among local technology enthusiasts.

MotorolaСмартфонТехнологияSnapdragonАккумулятор
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