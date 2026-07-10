HyperTexting: A new app that lets you browse the Internet like a social network

·33·Technology
HyperTexting: A new app that lets you browse the Internet like a social network

Modern internet users are more accustomed to scrolling through social media feeds than searching for information. The newly launched HyperTexting app aims to turn the entire internet into a convenient and infinitely scrollable feed, similar to Facebook or X. This platform allows users to view traditional websites in a social media format. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Created by Caleb Hailey, who has 20 years of experience in the tech world, HyperTexting is now available for iOS. In an interview with TechCrunch, the author recalls the promises of the early internet: back then, it was expected that everyone would have their own domain and publish their content independently. However, with the advent of social media, people began to prefer opening pages on ready-made platforms rather than maintaining personal websites.

The core idea of the HyperTexting project is to combine the convenient interface of social networks (feeds, profiles, following, likes, and comments) with open websites. Users can subscribe to their favorite blogs, news sites, and newsletters with a single click and follow their updates in a unified feed.

Towards an internet without algorithms

Caleb Hailey notes that he was inspired to create this app by the changes on the Twitter platform in recent years. According to him, in pursuit of growth, social networks abandoned chronological order and began showing users only content selected by algorithms. HyperTexting, on the other hand, presents information in chronological order without any hidden algorithms.

Another unique feature of the app is that it simplifies the process of updating a personal website to the level of sending a simple message. This allows users to create and manage their own digital space without learning complex systems. The author believes this is a new and modern way to popularize RSS technology.

The concept of "doom scrolling" during the pandemic prompted Hailey to give up social media entirely. He returned to RSS reader apps like NetNewsWire and realized how useful this method of consuming information is. HyperTexting was born from wrapping this classic approach in a modern, user-friendly shell.

Currently, HyperTexting allows its users to consume not only text articles but also multimedia materials in a convenient format. This project is considered an important step towards a decentralized, free, and user-controlled future of the internet. For users in Uzbekistan, this app can also be useful for following international publications and favorite bloggers on a single platform, without unnecessary ads and algorithms.

HypeрТехтингInternetИжтимоий ТармоқТехнологияiOS
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