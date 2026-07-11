Apple makes an unexpected decision: iPhone 17 production volume to be sharply reduced

·48·Technology
Apple makes an unexpected decision: iPhone 17 production volume to be sharply reduced

Apple has made significant changes to its production plans for the upcoming iPhone 17 model. According to the latest reports, the tech giant has been forced to reduce the production volume of the base model by nearly a third from the initially planned figures. This decision is directly related to economic shifts in the smartphone market and rising component costs. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to insider Fixed Focus Digital, Apple initially planned to reduce the load on its production lines by 15 percent. However, this figure was increased to 33 percent during the current week. Such a drastic step indicates significant changes occurring in the company's strategy for the coming year.

Memory module prices have become the main problem

The primary reason for the production cut is cited as the excessive rise in the cost of memory chips (RAM and flash storage). Because Apple uses high-quality and fast memory modules in its devices, price volatility in the component market is significantly impacting the smartphone's cost of production. For the base iPhone 17 model, this situation leads to a decrease in profitability.

It is worth noting that high-end models such as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have not yet faced such restrictions. Pro versions provide higher margins for the company, meaning the difference between their production cost and retail price is larger. Therefore, more expensive components do not hit the profitability of flagship models as severely as they do the base model.

Pricing policy and future changes

According to ixbt.com, although Apple has recently increased the prices of its personal computers and tablets, it is attempting to maintain price stability in the smartphone segment. However, rising component costs may make it impossible to hold prices for long. Experts predict that smartphone prices will rise significantly starting with the iPhone 18 series.

Given the high demand for iPhone smartphones in the Uzbekistan market, the reduction in production volume could lead to a shortage of base models or prices being higher than official expectations in the future. So far, Apple has not provided an official response to this information.

As a note, Fixed Focus Digital, which circulated this report, has previously provided accurate information about Apple products. In particular, it was known for its insights regarding the iPhone SE4 design and the company's decision to halt its foldable phone project.

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