Smart glasses without a camera or speakers: Even Realities G2 model introduced

In the world of technology, smart glasses often raise concerns regarding privacy and the secret recording of others. However, Even Realities has chosen a completely different path. Their new G2 smart glasses have neither a camera nor speakers, yet they are expected to become one of the most convenient gadgets for users aiming to increase productivity. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

While tech giants like Meta are adapting their devices for multimedia and social networks, Even Realities focuses on text-based information and productivity. The uniqueness of the device lies in its ability to project a neon green monochrome display in front of the user's eyes. This allows for reading important messages or reviewing information without making others uncomfortable.

Technical capabilities and design

The Even Realities G2 model has been significantly improved compared to its predecessor, the G1. The new device is equipped with a display featuring 1200 nits of brightness, ensuring clear visibility in any lighting condition. Additionally, the display area has been expanded by 75 percent, and the refresh rate has been increased to 60Hz, contributing to a smooth and eye-friendly visual experience.

The device's chassis is also noteworthy. The frame is made of magnesium alloy, while the temples are crafted from titanium. As a result, the gadget weighs only 35 grams. Such lightness allows it to be worn throughout the day without fatigue. Furthermore, the lenses are coated with a UV protection layer, making them useful as regular sunglasses as well.

Use cases and autonomy

Professionals who constantly attend meetings and need quick access to information;

Speakers giving presentations (to view text prompts);

People who travel frequently to foreign countries and need translation assistance.

The G2 smart glasses are primarily designed for the following categories of users:

Although the device's connection with smartphones experienced some interruptions in the early stages, this issue has been resolved through recent software updates. Currently, the glasses maintain a stable connection with the phone and display notifications without delays.

The company also emphasizes that it has achieved significant results regarding battery life. On a single charge, the glasses can last up to two days. The special case is capable of fully charging the device up to seven times. Although the case is slightly bulky, it reliably protects the glasses from external impacts.

In conclusion, the Even Realities G2 is a gadget that combines modern technology with a classic look. While it provides its user with a stream of data like "Iron Man," it does not violate the privacy of others. This could become a new standard for future smart devices.