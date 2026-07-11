Supermarket cashier held hostage for 11 hours in Berlin

In Germany, A female cashier was taken hostage at a supermarket in Berlin and held for nearly 11 hours. This was reported by Euronews.

It is reported that the incident occurred on the evening of July 10. The suspect entered the supermarket and took the woman working at the checkout hostage at knifepoint.

Special forces, paramedics, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Police negotiators attempted to resolve the situation peacefully, but on the morning of July 11, a special unit conducted an operation to free the woman and apprehend the suspect.

According to preliminary information, a taser was used during the arrest. Other employees in the supermarket were safely evacuated during the incident.

Police are currently investigating the motives for the incident and whether there was a prior relationship between the suspect and the hostage.