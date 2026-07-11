1,285 dollar ticket reaches 1 million: The situation at the Norway vs England match

Unprecedented prices are being observed in the ticket market ahead of the 2026 World Cup quarter-final match between Norway and England. Some resale offers have seen the price of a single ticket reach up to 1 million dollars.

Interestingly, the initial official price of these tickets was hundreds of times cheaper.

1,285 dollar ticket valued at 1 million

According to Sky News, some tickets released for the Norway vs England match are being offered for 1 million dollars on FIFA's official resale platform.

Initially, each of the two tickets put on sale cost 1,285 dollars. Later, their resale price skyrocketed to reach one million dollars.

There are cheaper options too

Other tickets of the same category can also be found on the platform at relatively lower prices.

It is reported that some offers start around 5,000 dollars. This is also several times higher than the initial official price.

Why is the demand so high?

One of the main reasons for the interest in the match is the star players in both squads.

Fans are especially looking forward to the match featuring:

Erling Haaland;

Martin Ødegaard;

Harry Kane;

Jude Bellingham.

The quarter-final status and the battle for a semi-final spot have further increased the demand for tickets.

When does the match start?

The quarter-final match between the national teams of Norway and England kicks off at 02:00 Tashkent time.

Now, along with the main intrigue on the pitch, another question has arisen: will a buyer actually be found for the million-dollar ticket?