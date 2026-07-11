Mystery of 150-million-year-old giant dinosaur revealed

·38·World
Mystery of 150-million-year-old giant dinosaur revealed

Thai paleontologists have identified a new dinosaur species based on fossils found in the Kalasin province in the country's northeast. Scientists emphasize that this discovery expands knowledge about the giant sauropods that lived in Southeast Asia during the Jurassic period.

The new species has been named Uragasaurus kalasinensis . Researchers believe it lived approximately 150 million years ago and reached a length of up to 20 meters . Its most distinctive feature was its very long neck, which allowed it to feed on vegetation at various heights.

Study author Dr. Apirut Nilpanapan, a scientist at Mahasarakham University, says the fossil was first discovered in 2008 at a rich archaeological site in the Phu Noi area. More than 90 percent of the remains found here consist of dinosaur bones.

The new species was identified through the unique structure of its dorsal vertebrae. Computed tomography (CT) scans showed it belongs to the long-necked Mamenchisauridae family. Until now, fossils from this family were mainly found in China, making this discovery a first for Thailand.

Scientists note that air pockets in the dinosaur's bones and the Y -shaped bone structure distinguish it from other known species. Dr. Nilpanapan admitted that he even hit his computer in excitement the moment he realized a new species had been discovered.

The research results were published in the prestigious Nature scientific journal. This is the second major dinosaur discovery in Thailand this year, confirming once again that the country was an important habitat for giant sauropods in ancient times.

PaleontologyThailandDinosaursJurassicScience
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