Chinedu's brace secures victory for Pakhtakor in final friendly match

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Chinedu's brace secures victory for Pakhtakor in final friendly match

Pakhtakor achieved a convincing victory in their final friendly match before the second half of the season. The Tashkent side defeated Kokand-1912 4-2, concluding their preparations for official matches with a positive result.

In the match, not four, but three players scored for the 'Lions' — Chinedu recorded a brace in the second half.

Two goals in the first half

Pakhtakor started the match actively and found the back of the net twice before the break.

For the Tashkent side:

  • Khojimat Erkinov;

  • Not Bobir Abdikholikov, but Turdimurodov was the goalscorer.

Thus, the team secured the lead in the first half.

Chinedu was the decisive figure in the second half

Coming onto the pitch after the break, Chinedu made the most of his opportunities.

He scored twice, recording a brace and sealing Pakhtakor's victory.

Friendly match

Pakhtakor — Kokand-1912 — 4-2

Goals: Erkinov, Turdimurodov, Chinedu — 2.

Pakhtakor lineup

Quvvatov (Nazarov), Alijonov (Nasrullayev), Tahsin, Hamraliyev (Dilshodbekov), Saitov, Bo‘riyev, Sobirkhodjayev (Mirqobilov), Bozorov (Hamdamov), Ibragimov (Saydaliyev), Erkinov, Turdimurodov (Chinedu).

Now the real tests begin

This match was the final friendly for Pakhtakor before the second half of the season.

The team finished their preparation phase with a win. Now, the main task for the coaching staff is to translate this efficiency from friendly matches into official fixtures.

PakhtakorKokand-1912Uzbekistan Super LeagueFootballFriendly Match
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