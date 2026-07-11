25-year-old footballer dies by suicide after returning home from the World Cup

·146·Sport
25-year-old footballer dies by suicide after returning home from the World Cup

Today, July 11, Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa national team midfielder Jayden Adams passed away at the age of 25. This was reported by Soccer Laduma .

The cause of the player's death has not yet been officially disclosed. Some media outlets, citing preliminary information, are reporting that it may have been a suicide. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Jayden Adams joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2025, making 27 appearances and scoring 4 goals for the club. Prior to that, he spent five years representing Stellenbosch FC.

The midfielder won the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2025–2026 season. He also earned 9 caps for the South Africa national team, scoring 1 goal.

Adams played in all three of his team's group stage matches at the 2026 World Cup but did not score. He did not feature in the Round of 16 match against Canada (0-1).

Jayden AdamsMamelodi SundownsWorld CupFootballSouth Africa
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