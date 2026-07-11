World's Largest Hybrid Solar Power Plant Launched in China

·34·Technology
World's Largest Hybrid Solar Power Plant Launched in China

China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) has taken a revolutionary step in renewable energy by launching the world's largest hybrid solar power plant in the Gobi Desert for commercial operation. Built near Hami in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, this massive complex is attracting global attention not only for its 1 GW capacity but also for its unique energy storage technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The project combines two types of generation technologies: traditional photovoltaic panels (900 MW) and concentrated solar power (CSP, 100 MW). With a total investment of 3.53 billion yuan (approximately 480 million dollars), the complex covers an area of 1817 hectares. According to ixbt.com, this plant has surpassed the 950 MW Noor Energy 1 project in Dubai, becoming the world leader in its category.

Nighttime energy using molten salt

The key technological achievement of this project is the molten salt-based energy storage system. During the day, 260,000 special mirrors direct sunlight to receivers, heating a special heat transfer fluid up to 550 °C. The stored heat allows for electricity generation even after sunset: the hot salt turns water into steam, which drives the turbines.

This technology enables stable energy supply for 8 hours after sunset without the need for traditional lithium-ion batteries. Engineers note that the project uses improved linear Fresnel reflectors, which increase efficiency by 10 percent compared to similar systems. A unified control system coordinates the operation of the solar panels and the thermal unit.

Economic and environmental efficiency

Once the Hami complex reaches full capacity, it is expected to generate approximately 2.07 TWh of electricity per year. According to CTG estimates, this amount is sufficient to provide uninterrupted power to over 830,000 households. For sunny countries, such hybrid technologies could serve as an important model for ensuring future energy independence.

China does not intend to stop its expansion in the energy sector. There are plans to increase the capacity of the Hami plant to 3 GW in the future. Additionally, another large hybrid facility is currently under construction near this area. Its total capacity will be 1.5 GW, of which 1.3 GW will be dedicated to photovoltaic panels and 150 MW to solar thermal generation.

This project is a significant milestone in solving the main drawback of renewable energy sources — instability. The ability to generate energy even when the sun is not shining gives green energy a competitive advantage over traditional coal and gas power plants.

ХитойҚуёш ЭнергиясиГибрид СтанцияТехнологияГоби Саҳроси
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