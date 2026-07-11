Unexpected luck: Buyer receives a new Ryzen 7 9800X3D instead of a Ryzen 7 7800X3D

In the world of computer technology, we often hear reports of buyers falling victim to fraud, receiving cheap or faulty devices instead of expensive products. However, a recent incident in Ukraine turned out to be the exact opposite: a Reddit user received a much more expensive and powerful processor model than the one they ordered. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a user registered on the Reddit forum under the nickname jackinets, they ordered an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor from a local store. Although this model is one of the most popular chips among gaming enthusiasts, the product delivered surprised everyone. Upon opening the box, the buyer discovered that it contained AMD's latest and more powerful model — the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

According to the Ixbt.com report, the buyer paid 14,075 hryvnias (approximately 350 USD) for the OEM version of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D (without a box, just the processor itself). However, the price of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D model in that same store at the time was nearly 19,500 hryvnias (approximately 475 USD). Thus, the buyer gained a profit of 125 USD without any additional payment.

Seller error and technical differences

In the photos published by the user on social media, it is clearly visible that the order form says Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but the processor itself has the Ryzen 7 9800X3D marking. This situation most likely occurred due to negligence by a warehouse employee or a technical error in the product sorting system.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is AMD's latest generation gaming processor, based on the Zen 5 architecture. Compared to the previous generation Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the new chip provides significantly higher performance in games due to higher clock speeds and an improved cache memory system (2nd generation 3D V-Cache).

The price difference between these processors is also significant in the Uzbekistan market. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is currently one of the most scarce products, and its real market price is often much higher than the recommended price. Therefore, the Ukrainian buyer not only saved money but also acquired the latest technology.

This incident sparked widespread discussion on social media. Many users are calling it "reverse fraud." Usually, if online stores detect such an error, they might ask for the product to be returned, but if the buyer has already installed and started using the processor, it is legally difficult to reclaim it.