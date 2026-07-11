Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 technical specifications and prices revealed

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is actively preparing for the launch of its new generation of smartwatches. With only a few days left until the official premiere, all technical details and expected prices for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 models have leaked online. Information provided by WinFuture and renowned insider Roland Quandt indicates that these devices will set new standards in the wearable gadgets market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main change in the new line is observed in its internal hardware. According to reports, all models will be equipped with the Qualcomm SW6100 chipset, built on a 3 nm process. This 5-core processor consists of one high-performance (2.1 GHz) and four energy-efficient (1.95 GHz) cores, which is expected to significantly increase the operating speed of the watches and reduce power consumption.

A revolution in battery capacity and autonomy

One of the most welcome pieces of news for users is the increase in battery capacity. In particular, the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 model will be equipped with an 800 mAh battery, surpassing the 590 mAh capacity of its predecessor. This is a very high figure for smartwatches, laying the foundation for the device to operate actively for several days on a single charge.

There are also changes in the standard Galaxy Watch 9 models: the 44 mm version will have a 445 mAh battery. The smaller 40 mm model will be limited to a 325 mAh power source. Samsung has not skimped on memory: the watches will go on sale with 2 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage, depending on the model.

Design and durability features

There are also significant differences in appearance and protection levels. The Galaxy Watch 9 case is made of aluminum and will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating. The high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is produced in a durable titanium case. This model will be equipped with protection that allows it to operate at depths of up to 100 meters, making it ideal for extreme sports enthusiasts.

Also, all new models support modern wireless communication standards:

Bluetooth 6.0 new generation protocol;

Dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC module;

LTE communication network in certain modifications;

Wear OS system and One UI Watch 9 interface.

As for prices, a slight increase may be observed. According to insiders, Samsung has decided to raise prices due to new technologies and a more powerful battery. The official presentation of the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 models is scheduled for the Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22. These gadgets are expected to arrive in the market in early August.